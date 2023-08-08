Temporary traffic lights in Shrewsbury causing chaos claim
A motorist said he was stuck in traffic for two hours at the weekend due to temporary traffic lights by a new housing development.
Terry Hayward said it was "chaos" around Shrewsbury's Meole Brace retail park on Saturday.
Severn Trent has been carrying out work in the area for a nearby housing development.
Shropshire Council said it had urged Severn Trent to look at alternative dates for the work.
A spokesperson for the water company apologised for the traffic delays, adding they "fully understand everyone's frustration".
"There was an issue with the traffic management that was installed by our contractors to allow for essential mains connection work to take place at a nearby housing development.
"This has now been rectified and traffic is flowing, and we will make sure that this continues until work is completed on Friday."
Bellway, the housing developer, has been contacted for a comment.
"Chaos, people shouting, blowing horns. I just found the whole situation ridiculous," Mr Hayward said.
Many shoppers on Facebook said they were also stuck in traffic jams over the weekend.
'Avoid, avoid, avoid!'
One wrote: "Stuck in terrible traffic. Currently cannot get off the retail park....avoid avoid avoid!".
Another warned people off going shopping all together.
"If you are thinking of shopping at Meole Brace today, don't, we have been stuck in the car park for 40 minutes and counting! Not fun."
Mr Hayward said it had also taken him 45 minutes to get out of the nearby Halfords car park, meaning he spent one hour and 55 minutes trying to exit the retail park.
The traffic lights are near to the roundabout by Pets at Home and the Sainsbury's petrol station.
Shropshire Council warned on social media of the traffic issues due to work by Severn Trent, but said: "As the work is on private property it's out of our jurisdiction, but we've been advising and encouraging Severn Trent to look at alternative methods/dates for the work."
