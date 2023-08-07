Toddler among five hurt in Llynclys crash
Five people, including a toddler, have been taken to hospital after a crash involving a car and a van in Shropshire.
Two of the women suffered what West Midlands Ambulance Service described as "potentially serious injuries".
A third woman, a man and the young boy are believed to have received less serious injuries.
The crash happened close to the White Lion pub at Llynclys, near Oswestry, at 21:21 BST on Sunday.
All five patients were then taken to New Cross Hospital for further assessment.
