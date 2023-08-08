Gobowen hospital to offer free period products to staff
A hospital has introduced free period products for staff as part of ongoing support with the cost of living.
Free tampons and pads are available in wards and departments at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) in Gobowen, Shropshire.
The hospital is believed to be one of the first NHS trusts providing staff with free sanitary products.
Stacey Keegan, chief executive, said it was a "small but significant step" to addressing women's health at work.
"Periods are a normal part of life and providing free period products for emergency situations, can make a big difference to our staff's comfort and wellbeing," she added.
The sanitary products, made available to staff in easily accessible boxes, have been sourced from environmentally friendly social enterprise Hey Girls.
The day pads are made from bamboo, while tampons are 100% cotton, as well as using a recycled cardboard applicator.
Olivia Evans, improvement, innovation and effectiveness facilitator at RJAH, said she was "delighted" to offer free sanitary products alongside other cost-of-living support.
"I have been passionate about giving staff free sanitary products and held a trial with specific teams earlier this year," she added.
"We received great feedback from the trial and are now in the position to offer this to all staff."
