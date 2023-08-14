Town launches £10,000 appeal for new Christmas lights
An online appeal has been launched to buy a Shropshire town some new Christmas lights.
Ludlow Town Council said it took the step after a survey about the lights, held in April, received more than 400 responses.
It has called on local businesses and residents to contribute to the fund.
Mayor Glenn Ginger said new lights could transform the town and "create a wonderful experience for everyone to enjoy."
Residents and companies had asked for the lights to be improved but there were no extra council funds for improvements, the authority said.
When the survey was carried out, businesses and people in the area had offered to help finance them, a spokesperson added.
The response to the survey had been positive and showed "the collective enthusiasm and commitment towards making this a memorable community event", the council said.
It has also promised a real tree, not an artificial one.
