Shrewsbury Flower Show: Apology to traders stranded after bomb hoax
- Published
The boss of Shrewsbury Flower Show has apologised after some traders had to sleep outside after a bomb hoax.
The Quarry was evacuated on Friday at 19:00 BST after police got a security threat from an anonymous caller.
Due to the time it took to determine the call was a hoax, some traders were left stranded outside all night, sleeping under trees with blankets.
Chairman Maelor Owen said they would have done more had they been aware the emergency operation would take so long.
"If we'd have known it was going on as long as it was, we would have opened up an emergency centre," he said.
"Hindsight is a wonderful thing."
Mr Owen said the "wheels kept turning" on the situation and they thought the show would be back on by 21:00 BST.
But it was not until midnight that the Ministry of Defence conducted searches of the 29-acre site.
Both West Mercia Police and the MOD have been contacted for comment.
One trader told the BBC he had to sleep under a tree all night outside of the grounds because they all had to leave their vehicles on site.
Other traders posted pictures on social showing they made a campfire to keep warm. Many had travelled from other areas of the country and would usually stay on-site in their vans.
Mr Owen said: "I give my sincerest apologises but because of the seriousness of the nature there were limited things we could do.
"If it were to happen again we'd involve the local council to open up locations."
However, other traders praised the organisers for the swiftness of the evacuation, with Mr Owen adding that it took 15 minutes to get everyone out.
Jemma Parton, from Hales Sawmills, a timber, garden and DIY specialist, said they were kept "calm and informed".
"Luckily, we had just finished packing our stand away for the night when the announcement was made that everyone had to evacuate the site," she said.
Hales Sawmills has recently opened a branch in Battlefield, Shrewsbury and said it was their first time trading at the flower show.
"Due to the success of the show this year we will definitely be coming back next year," Miss Parton said.
