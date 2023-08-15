Siblings to raise awareness of autism at Camp Bestival
A trio of young singers are set to perform at this year's Camp Bestival in the Midlands.
The Stencil Pencils, Indiana, 8, Kale, 12 and Johnson, 13, use their songs to raise awareness about autism and disabilities.
Kale has been diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome which prompted the band to promote diversity and inclusion through their music.
They are billed to perform in the Big Top at Weston Park on Friday.
Known as TSP, the youngsters join artists such as Rudimental, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Primal Scream for the three-day festival.
They have been dubbed as "the world's youngest autism band", their father John said.
The idea for a band formed in 2020 when teachers set the siblings a homework project to write a poem or song about the pandemic.
They went on to perform around their town, Milton Keynes, before appearing on ITV's Scrambled show that year, and auditioning for Britain's Got Talent in February.
"They are extremely excited and are elated that they have been chosen to do it," John said ahead of their Shropshire performance.
More than 100 activities are on offer at Camp Bestival including a silent disco, a roller disco, yoga sessions, a craft village and wild swimming.
