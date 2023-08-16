Pair set up Shropshire mental health group for men
A pair of brother-in-laws have set up a group to get men talking about their mental health.
As part of the project, Wilf Grainger and Ben Oliver are arranging walks in the Shropshire hills along with monthly gatherings in Bridgnorth.
They were inspired by their own experience at a group set up to offer safe spaces for men to talk.
Mr Oliver said: "It's so hard because men are scared to open up a lot. I think men are afraid."
He said he went through "a really dark patch" after coming out of counselling a few years ago and was lucky to be able to rely on the support of his wife, but never thought to reach out to his friends.
Talking about problems with other men was challenging at first, he said, adding: "Vulnerability is a very hard thing for a man to [show] - from a young age you're always told not to do that, and that sticks into you and as you get older you don't talk about things, you hold things in."
He and Mr Grainger both attended Mandem Meetup gatherings in Wolverhampton and said it made a positive difference to them.
Mr Grainger said the pair's own group, Shropshire Roots Brotherhood, would offer men the chance to "walk and talk", with indoor meetings in Bridgnorth on the first Saturday of every month for those who preferred to stay inside.
Mr Oliver said people did not have to be "at an all-time low" to come to the meetings and encouraged "happy" people to attend too, to help lift others.
He said it was "about being there for other people through the highs and the lows".
"All I can say is 'just try it'," he said.
Those wanting more information are asked to email info@shropshireroots.org.
