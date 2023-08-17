Shifnal Town Ladies teammate would be thrilled about Lionesses
A Shifnal Town Ladies player said her teammate would have been "absolutely thrilled" the Lionesses had reached the World Cup final.
Mum-of-one Danielle Jones, aged 29, died earlier this month after being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022.
Goalkeeper Becki Williams said her teammate would have loved watching the team play in the tournament.
"Dani wasn't a big fan of the Women's Super League (WSL) but she loved the Lionesses," she added.
Ms Jones, who played as a right-back for the team, based in Shropshire, was diagnosed with terminal cancer in January.
Ms Williams said the England Ladies team had "meant a lot" to her friend, who would have enjoyed watching them play in the final.
"She would be absolutely thrilled, Dan would have absolutely loved it," she said.
The team reached the Women's World Cup final for the first time on Wednesday after a 3-1 victory over hosts Australia.
They are set to face Spain in the final at Sydney Football Stadium from 11:00 BST on Sunday.
Ms Williams predicts the game will end 2-1 to England.
"I can't believe it but I am so behind the girls, I think we are going to bring that cup home," she said.
She said the impact of winning the Women's Euro 2022 championships last year had made a "huge difference" to women's football.
"The girls are watching the World Cup, the girls have got the women's names on the back of their shirts, that's huge," she said.
