Shrewsbury family told to pay almost £2k for dog stuck in quarantine
A mum has said she has been told to pay £1,800 in unexpected vet bills to release her rescue dog stuck in quarantine, or it might be rehomed.
Christina Richards, 31, from Shrewsbury, said she was "desperate" after a collie cross puppy she adopted from Romania was detained in Dover.
She said she had been given until Thursday to pay after vets claimed the dog was too young.
A spokesperson for Defra said they could not comment on individual cases.
"All pets entering Great Britain on approved routes are subject to individual checks," they added.
The family had been preparing for the female puppy, named Willow, to arrive after it was rescued from the streets by Romanian charity Angel Watch Rescue in March.
Vets at the border said the dog, and its three siblings, were under 15 weeks old, despite medical certificates from vets stating they were 22 weeks.
In a Facebook post, the charity said it had "provided evidence" and had "proof" to show the puppies had been born on 6 March.
"Our charity would never risk a dog's life by sending them too early," the post added.
Ms Richards said she also received photos of the puppies five months ago, on 10 March.
Under guidance. puppies being imported to the UK must be at least 15 weeks old.
Ms Richards said she was "heartbroken" and there was "no way" she could find the money for the bill by 24 August.
"I've rescued a dog that's come over from Romania, that's had a horrible start to life and I feel like I've put her in this horrible situation," she said.
'Want her home'
An online fundraiser has so far raised almost £1,000.
"My son has even offered to give me his birthday money of £20 to put towards the puppy, as he's upset at this situation," Ms Richards added.
"I just want my dog back, I want her home."
