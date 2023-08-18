New Telford primary school unveiled at old factory site
A new primary school has been built as part of a development on the site of a former sugar beet factory.
Allscott Meads Primary School, in Aldescote Way, Telford, opens for up to 150 pupils next month.
Facilities include six classrooms, a sports court and a sports field.
Jane Hughes, head of the Learning Community Trust, said everyone involved was looking forward to seeing the new pupils' reaction to "such a fabulous learning space".
Telford and Wrekin Council said it was part of its commitment to provide more school places and learning opportunities closer to home.
The school was built by Shropshire builder SJ Roberts Construction which said it was creating a community at Allscott Meads, between Shrewsbury and Telford.
"The vision for Allscott Meads, following the demise of the sugar beet factory that once stood on this site, was to create a vibrant community that appeals to a wide demographic," said Mike Sambrook, the firm's managing director.