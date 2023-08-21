Whitchurch chapel transformation plans withdrawn
- Published
Plans to turn a 19th Century chapel with a graveyard into a family home, have been withdrawn over fears about how the historical building would be affected.
Coton Methodist Church, near Whitchurch was set to be extended and reconfigured into a two-bed house.
However, Shropshire Council officers said it would impact upon the historic significance of the building.
It is not yet known whether a revised application will be submitted.
The 1888 chapel was put up for sale in 2022 with a guide price of £35,000.
It is not a listed building, but conservation officers said the planned extension, despite being scaled-back, was still too big.
The planning statement had said original features including the stained-glass windows, iron railings, arch doorway and wall panelling would be retained, and the pulpit would be turned into a kitchen island or part of a staircase.
Pews, benches, floorboards and coat hooks were also set to be reused, while a marble plaque commemorating members of the congregation who died during World War One was to be relocated within the building.
The building's owners are responsible for the upkeep of the graveyard under a 999-year lease, but people visiting the graves retain a right of access.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk