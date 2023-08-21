Pedestrian killed in A5 crash near Oswestry
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Shropshire.
The man in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services.
West Mercia Police is appealing for witnesses to the crash, which happened on the A5 between Mile End, outside Oswestry, and Whittington at about 05:10 BST on Sunday.
PC Steve Wootton, from the serious collision investigation unit, said he was particularly urging anyone with dashcam footage to contact the force.
Police said the driver stopped at the scene and that inquiries were ongoing.
