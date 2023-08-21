'Mindless' vandals in Wellington paint fake zebra crossing on road
"Mindless" vandals have painted a fake zebra crossing on to a road in a spree that also saw street furniture damaged.
The markings appeared in Wellington over the weekend and Telford and Wrekin Council said CCTV footage showed evidence that would assist police.
The rogue crossing was applied to the surface of High Street, with a nearby pole and bollard also daubed with white paint.
Police said they were investigating cases of criminal damage.
The council says it will be removing the mess.
Residents who spoke to BBC Radio Shropshire criticised the culprits' actions.
"It's mindless isn't it? It's probably youths who haven't got anything better to do in the school holidays," one unnamed woman said.
"It's been really good to see Wellington rejuvenated and anyone who actually lives in Wellington certainly wouldn't come and do this."
Another resident labelled the events "typical", adding: "What's new? [I'm] quite shocked but it's not out the ordinary.
"We're trying to rejuvenate the town - we've got Wellington, we've got Dawley, we're putting all this money into these places, what does it achieve?"
The resident added: "It's just anti-social behaviour and there's just no purpose for it.
"We don't know who it is. It's not nice to look at. It's not like it's a massive statement - it doesn't achieve anything at all."
A spokesperson for the council said: "We're incredibly disappointed to see such damage and at having to deploy limited resources that would be better used elsewhere.
"The matter is with the police, CCTV footage shows evidence that will assist with investigations."
Insp Matthew Sanders of West Mercia Police said: "Two cases of criminal damage have been reported to us by Telford and Wrekin Council."One is pertaining to the painted-on 'zebra crossing'," he said, "and the other for white paint being daubed on street furniture in the town centre."Investigations are ongoing."
