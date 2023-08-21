Four murder arrests after delivery driver dies in Shrewsbury
Four men have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a delivery driver.
The 23-year-old victim was confirmed dead in Berwick Avenue in Coton Hill, Shrewsbury.
West Mercia Police believe the attack happened at about 13:05 BST and detained the men, aged 22, 26 and two aged 24, who remain in police custody.
The force has warned of increased patrols in the area to offer reassurance to residents.
Det Ch Insp Mark Bellamy said: "We understand this incident may be concerning for the local community and I would like to offer my reassurance we will carry out a full and thorough investigation to establish the circumstances."
