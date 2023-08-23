Shropshire firefighters tackle house fire
Firefighters have been dealing with a house fire in Shropshire described as "serious".
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to a terraced property on Lawns Wood, Telford, at 04:28 BST.
Six appliances tackled the blaze, with nearby Brunel Road closed by West Mercia Police to assist the operation.
The fire service said the stop message was received at 06:48 BST, meaning no additional assistance was required on the scene.
The service previously said West Midlands Ambulance Service was supporting on site.
Station Manager Craig Jackson posted on X - formerly Twitter - an investigation would take place later this morning.
