Booking fears as Telford coach firm goes into administration
- Published
A Shropshire coach firm operating for almost 100 years has gone into administration with all future bookings cancelled.
Elcock Reisen, in Telford, made the announcement on social media and said its offices would close on Friday.
The firm said it was contacting customers as quickly as possible. The company said it employed more than 20 drivers.
Its website is advertising trips to various locations up until summer 2024.
The firm, which started in 1928, also thanked people in its message for their "loyalty and valued custom over the many years we have been in business".
The announcement was met with sadness by past customers who commented that they had enjoyed holidays and schools trips with the firm over the years.
