Delivery driver who died after Shrewsbury attack named
The family of a DPD delivery driver, who died after being attacked, said words cannot explain "the impact this tragedy" has had on them.
Aurman Singh, 23 who died at the scene in Shrewsbury, was a delivery person, but police said they did not think this was the motive for his death.
Mr Singh, from Smethwick, is believed to have been attacked in Berwick Avenue in Coton Hill on Monday.
Four men, aged 24, 22, 26 and 24, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.
A fifth person was arrested in Peterborough on suspicion of assisting an offender on Wednesday, the West Mercia force said.
"We know Aurman was a delivery person however at this stage we do not believe this was the motive for his death and we are not investigating this as a robbery," Det Ch Insp Mark Bellamy said.
"We believe those involved are known to each other and are not local to Shrewsbury or the wider West Mercia Police area."
Det Ch Insp Bellamy added police were "progressing all other lines of enquiry to locate and arrest outstanding suspects".
In a statement released by West Mercia Police, the family said: "There are no words that could ever explain the impact this tragedy has had on me and my family.
"Today a mother will grow old without her son. A sister will grow up without her brother.
"We don't want what has happened to us to happen to another family."
Parcel delivery business DPD said Mr Singh was part of a two-man crew working for the company.
Police have put on extra patrols in the area to offer reassurance to residents. West Midlands Ambulance Service which was called to the scene of the assault said despite advanced life support nothing could be done to help Mr Singh and he died at the scene.
