Steam and vintage vehicle rally returns to Shrewsbury
- Published
One of the UK's largest steam and vintage vehicle rallies is coming to Shropshire.
The Shrewsbury Steam Rally turns Onslow park into a showcase of more than 1,000 steam-powered and historic vehicles including cars, tractors and motorbikes.
Thousands of people from across the county are expected to attend the annual two-day event.
It takes place on Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday.
At the heart of the festival, there will be a grand parade of steam engines in the main arena set to nostalgic music and poetry, organisers said.
Exhibits also include classic cars, motorcycles, prams and bicycles.
Ken Milns, the vice chair of the organising committee, bought his steam tractor 16 years ago in parts then spent nearly a decade rebuilding it into a working model.
When asked what he loves about vintage vehicles, he said: "You're a part of it, it's an achievement getting somewhere.
"You get in a car, you turn the key, you know you're going to get there but with this it can be interesting."
As well as exhibitions, there will be a fairground, food stalls, a crafts marquee and a working field which is run by Martin Lane.
He said: "So people can see how [wheat] was cut years ago, we use an old reaper then transport it by trailer before the combines are brought out."
"A lot of people don't know from start to finish where their food comes from so I think coming here is a good idea to find out what goes on."
