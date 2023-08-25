Telford shopping centre evacuated after serious threat received
Telford Shopping Centre has been evacuated after a caller made a serious threat against it, police have said.
A cordon has been put in place around the town centre site after the anonymous call was made on Friday afternoon, said West Mercia Police.
A thorough search of the area was being carried out said Supt Edward Hancox.
"I would urge visitors to stay calm and follow the advice of officers in the area," he added.
"I understand Telford Shopping Centre is a busy place, especially during the summer and school holidays, and that this threat may be alarming for visitors."
Supt Hancox said the force was continuing to assess the risk.
The fire service said crews had been sent to the scene as a precautionary measure.
The leader of Telford and Wrekin Council, Shaun Davies, said it was supporting the emergency services and the shopping centre owners.
It is not yet known whether the incident will affect the town's hot air balloon fiesta, due to take place later and over the weekend.