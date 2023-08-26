Man arrested after Telford Shopping Centre bomb threat
- Published
A man has been arrested after a shopping centre was evacuated when a serious threat about a bomb was made, police said.
A cordon was placed around Telford Shopping Centre on Friday after an anonymous call was made, West Mercia Police said.
The centre was searched and nothing suspicious was found.
A 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of communicating false information and remains in custody.
Telford's hot air balloon fiesta was able to go ahead as planned after the cordon was lifted.
People were thanked for their cooperation in the evacuation by Supt Edward Hancox.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.