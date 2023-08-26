Work finishes early on major £1m A41 Newport road repairs
A £1m major improvement scheme on a busy carriageway has finished a week ahead of schedule, a council says.
A 29-mile diversion route was in place while work was carried out on the A41 near Newport, Shropshire.
The project finished on Saturday and the road would be reopened to traffic, subject to weather conditions, Telford and Wrekin Council said.
The route between Forton roundabout to Hinstock included completely resurfacing sections, the removal of diseased trees and the installation of new lines and signs.
Work began on 24 July and several firms told the BBC it had been a "nightmare" for them.
Adrian Slater, the owner of Marsh Lane Car Sales, warned in August his company was on the brink of closure as customers struggled to get to him.
At the time, the council said the repairs were "essential".
While the road was due to reopen on Saturday, parts of it would still need to have road studs installed over the next week with traffic management outside of peak hours, the authority said.
A second phase of the project would be carried out on the A41 in 2024, "most likely" in summer months with full details to be released "in due course", a spokesperson added.
