Flights cancelled but Telford's balloon fiesta 'fabulous'
A hot air balloon fiesta is being hailed a success by a council despite weather forcing the cancellation of two flights.
The annual event has drawn hundreds of people to Telford Town Park, Shropshire, since Friday.
Weather forced the cancellation of balloon flights on Saturday and Sunday morning, Telford and Wrekin Council said.
They hoped another flight on Sunday evening would take place.
Visitors witnessed the festival's Night Glow component on Friday when hot air balloons were illuminated against the darkening sky.
On Saturday, there was a morning balloon flight, a display by the Wings Parachute Team, live music and a council spokesperson called it a "fabulous day".
