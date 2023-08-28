Telford: Man bailed after shopping centre bomb threat

Police van outside shopping centre
The shopping centre was evacuated on Friday afternoon but later reopened

A man arrested after a bomb threat was made about a shopping centre has been bailed.

People were evacuated from Telford Shopping Centre on Friday after an anonymous call was made to West Mercia Police.

Searches established the threat was not genuine, but an investigation is ongoing.

A 46-year-old man, held on suspicion of communicating false information, was released on bail on Sunday.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.