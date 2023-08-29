Half a million pounds worth of Shropshire farm equipment recovered
Stolen farm equipment, with an estimated value of half a million pounds, has been recovered, police say.
Two tractors, valued together at £230,000, were found after information was given to officers by the public in Shropshire, said West Mercia Police.
Two other tractors, a pick-up truck, JCB digger and bowser containing 2,000 litres of fuel were also been recovered and returned to their owners.
This type of crime was "sadly not uncommon" police said.
The thefts had been happening across the county over the past several months with the offenders dumping the equipment near the location it was taken from.
"It is important that farmers remain vigilant and ensure all equipment is locked away securely when not being used," added Supt Edward Hancox of the force.
