Thompson Morgan: Theft-hit Telford seed supplier criticises police response
The owners of a Telford warehouse say travellers have caused damage put at tens of thousands of pounds.
Branded Garden Products said they stayed on its site and stripped its unit which left the firm "in a state of immense distress".
The seed supplier criticised West Mercia Police for its response and "apparent lack of enforcement of the law".
The force has apologised and said it had received a formal complaint.
Branded Garden Products said plumbing, copper wire and copper pipe had been stolen and toilet and kitchen equipment smashed in acts of "wilful destruction".
The thefts and damage, which first occurred about two months ago, totalled more than £200,000, the firm said.
Ian Burgess, chief executive of Thompson Morgan, the trading name of Branded Garden Products Ltd, told BBC News there were two incidents at the warehouse, which was currently vacant.
A group of travellers moved on to the site and broke into the building, stripped it of cable and left several days later, Mr Burgess said.
He said staff alerted West Mercia Police but the force "didn't carry out any investigations... and they showed a lack of interest".
About a week ago, another group moved on to the site, refused access to the firm's security staff and chained themselves to parts of the site, he said.
Police were called, but there was little they could do, Mr Burgess said.
"Despite our warnings of what the travellers were likely to do, they did break into the building and they caused further tens and tens of thousands of pounds of damage," he added.
"When they were finally evicted with a council order, the police turned up, saw clear evidence they'd broken in, but had no interest in investigating that or making any arrests on site whilst the travellers were still there," he said.
Mr Burgess claimed police did not act because they were either "scared or think it's too much trouble and hassle".
He said the firm was stepping up security, but feared another theft would occur once repairs had been carried out.
In a statement, West Mercia Police said: "We are sorry if anyone feels they have not received the service from us they would expect.
"We can confirm we have received a formal complaint in relation to this matter and are looking into this, therefore it would not be appropriate for us to comment further at this stage, however, will do so when we are able to."
