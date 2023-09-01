Former Combat Stress veterans centre could become flats
- Published
A former Shropshire treatment centre for veterans could become flats.
The mental health charity, Combat Stress, put Audley Court up for sale in 2021 after announcing a cut in funding.
It stopped providing respite services in 2017 but continued to be used as a base for online counselling and also served as a Covid vaccination centre.
The proposal also includes plans for 32 homes on land close to the property, in Newport, which was sold to Cameron Galliers Homes.
Part of the site was once a workhouse, built in 1908, and if the plan was approved by Telford and Wrekin councillors, 11 apartments would be created.
Audley Court is locally listed and the proposals include the demolition of a first floor extension and the construction of a new two-storey rear extension.
A planning committee will meet to discuss the plans next week.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk