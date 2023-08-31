Shrewsbury: Sixth arrest made after DPD murder
A sixth person has been arrested in connection with the murder of a DPD delivery driver.
Aurman Singh died after he was attacked while he worked in Berwick Avenue in Coton Hill, Shrewsbury, on 21 August.
A man, 23, was arrested in Peterborough on Thursday on suspicion of murder and remained in custody, police said.
Four men charged with Mr Singh's murder appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Wednesday and were remanded in custody.
Another man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on bail.
The parcel delivery business DPD said Mr Singh, 23, from Smethwick, was part of a two-man crew working for the company.
In a statement, Mr Singh's family said "there are no words that could ever explain the impact this tragedy has had".
