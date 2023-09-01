Fifth man charged with murder of Shrewsbury DPD driver
- Published
A fifth man has been charged with murdering a DPD delivery driver who was attacked as he worked.
Aurman Singh, 23, from Smethwick, West Midlands, died on Berwick Avenue, in Coton Hill, Shrewsbury, on 21 August.
Sukhmandeep Singh, 23, from Paynels in Orton Goldhay, Cambridgeshire, was arrested in Peterborough on Thursday and charged with murder, police said.
He is set to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court on Saturday, said West Mercia Police.
Arshdeep Singh, 24, of Shaw Road in Tipton, Jagdeep Singh, 22, of Goodrich Mews, Dudley, Shivdeep Singh, 26, and Manjot Singh, 24, both of Greenfield Road in Smethwick, appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Wednesday charged with murder and were remanded in custody.
Another man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on bail.
The parcel delivery business DPD said Mr Singh, 23, from Smethwick, was part of a two-man crew working for the company.
In a statement, Mr Singh's family said "there are no words that could ever explain the impact this tragedy has had".
