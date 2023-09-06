Racers prepare for Shrewsbury Coracle world championships
- Published
More than 150 competitors are expected to take to the River Severn in Shrewsbury for an annual boat race.
The Coracle world championships, benefitting a cancer support charity, are set to take place on Friday.
Numerous teams will paddle their coracles the breadth of the river from Pengwern Boat Club and Quarry Park.
The circular vessels were once traditionally used for fishing in Wales and other parts of the UK.
Supported by local business Invertek Drives Ltd, last year's competition raised more then £35,000 for Macmillan cancer charity.
Racing is set to start at 14:00 BST with practice sessions from 12:00, organisers said.
