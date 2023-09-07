Ex-Shrewsbury Town footballer heads up new school
A former professional footballer has been unveiled as the headteacher of a newly-built school in Shropshire.
Sam Aiston was midfielder for Shrewsbury Town FC but on Thursday he welcomed pupils to the new Bowbrook Primary School in his role as headteacher.
The school, in Copthorne, Shrewsbury, opened with reception and nursery classes and will go on to support children aged four to 11 years old.
It is run by the 3-18 Education Trust.
During his sporting career Mr Aiston scored seven goals in 167 appearances between 2000-2005.
The Newcastle-born player retired from the sport in 2011 and turned his hand to teaching at Bicton Primary School, before taking on a headteacher role at Broseley C of E Primary School.
Mr Aiston told BBC Radio Shropshire: "It's been a lot of hard work, but to see it all come together it looks fantastic.
"The facilities are incredible, the opportunities these children are going to get is phenomenal.
"[As staff] we talk a lot about the fear and adrenaline, you want everything to be right and make sure you're on top of your game, exactly the same as how it compares to playing in a football match."
He added: "Your stomach's churning a little bit, you're a bit excited but you're a bit anxious then you get in and puff your chest out because you're dealing with parents, children and staff, as a leader you set the culture and you set the tone.
"There are a lot of similarities."
Mr Aiston says he hoped to help the community by providing a space for grassroots teams to play.
A grand opening event for the school and community takes place on 30 September.
