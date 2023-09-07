Recruitment bid to reopen Bishop's Castle hospital beds
NHS bosses have decided to try to recruit more staff in a bid to reopen 16 beds at community hospital.
The inpatient beds at Bishop's Castle Community Hospital in Shropshire were closed in October 2021 due staffing vacancies and recruitment issues.
But campaigners said they fear the closure, initially said to be temporary, will become permanent.
Shropshire Community Trust has now said more recruitment effort must happen before a final decision.
If the renewed recruitment campaign was unsuccessful the trust will give notice to local NHS officials that it can no longer offer the service, bosses agreed at board meeting on Thursday.
Last month, hundreds of Save Our Beds campaigners marched through the town to protest against the closure claiming 30,000 bed days had been lost in the region's hospitals due to the closures.
Most patients were cared for at home or at Ludlow Community Hospital after the beds shut in 2021.
Patricia Davis, chief executive of the trust, said at the time that the board recognised the "enormous strength of feeling" among the local community after the trust had previously said there was no "reasonable prospect" of re-opening them.
Vacancies were so chronic, there was a safety risk, they added.
A decision had been due on 3 August but was deferred to allow the board to review an independent report assessing recruitment concerns.
