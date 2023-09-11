Rail services reduced between Hereford and Shrewsbury for track work
Passengers are being warned of the nine-day closure of a busy railway line.
Reduced rail services are set to run between Hereford and Shrewsbury due to the works.
Network Rail said it would be removing and replacing track that ran through Dinmore Tunnel, between Hereford and Leominster, Shropshire.
A replacement bus service will run between Hereford and Shrewsbury from 12 to 21 September.
A reduced rail service will also be in place from Cardiff to Shrewsbury from 22 to 28 September.
