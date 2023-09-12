Plans to remodel Bridgnorth High Street to be discussed
Planned changes to a town centre will "improve air quality", help local businesses and make it more accessible, it has been claimed.
Shropshire Council is considering increasing the size of the pavement on Bridgnorth High Street and improving its appearance.
The idea was first put forward after residents were asked in December 2021 how the town could be improved.
The plans will be discussed at a meeting in October.
The aim is to give the street a more pedestrianised feel and cut the number of cars using it.
The scheme was due to be shown to the public this week, but that has been delayed until members of Shropshire and Bridgnorth councils can look at them.
Shropshire Council said it will then share the plans more widely.
