Fish rescued from Shropshire river after heatwave
- Published
More than 160 fish have been rescued from a river where the recent heatwave caused low water levels.
A total of 113 juvenile salmon and 53 juvenile brown trout were taken out of the River Redlake in Shropshire which was "prone to drying", the Environment Agency (EA) said.
The fish were released back into the river at a less affected section.
The EA said following Sunday's operation it would monitor "low flows" in case further rescues were required.
Fisheries officers used electric fishing equipment to rescue the salmon and trout, which were put in a tank.
People seeing fish in distress due to low river levels are asked to report issues to the EA.
