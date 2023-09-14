Oakengates cafe owner 'devastated' to lose theatre premises
The owner of a coffee shop at Telford's Oakengates theatre said she was "devastated" after being told to close the business.
Coffee Aroma opened in 2018 and must close to allow the building to be refurbished.
Cheryl Waddington assumed it would be back once the work was complete, but has now been told a restaurant will be opened by the council in its place.
The council said it had offered her alternative premises in the town.
Ms Waddington has been told she will have to leave by January
She said she had been told the move was being made after people responding to a survey said they no longer wanted a coffee shop.
But she replied: "I probably have 500 people a day in and out and not one person has received a survey to fill."
The regeneration of the 1960s shopping precinct in Oakengates is under way and is due to be complete by 2025.
It includes plans to renovate the council-owned theatre, create a new public space and develop a weekly street market.
Ms Waddington said: "I was all for the works, the regeneration of Oakengates, I thought fantastic news it'll bring more footfall."
But she said she was "at a bit of a loss really that they want us to leave".
She is not impressed with the offer of new premises at a higher rent and said she had spent more than £10,000 to improve her current coffee shop.
Telford and Wrekin Council said: "We know that confirmation of the theatre closing for redevelopment has been disappointing for the Coffee Aroma team."As well as making the offer of new premises, it said it would "continue to communicate with her on next steps".It added: "We recognise that the alternative unit is more expensive, but this reflects current market rates."
"We have suggested ways in which we can help overcome this, which the business has so far rejected, but we will keep talking."
