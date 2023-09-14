Hinstock pub saved by community group set to reopen
A 19th Century pub is set to reopen later this year after being taken over by a community group.
The Falcon Inn, in the Hinstock area of Market Drayton, Shropshire, closed in December after serving local residents for almost 200 years.
The pub has now been listed as an Asset of Community Value by Shropshire Council.
The group has successfully gained a 15-year lease on the property.
A public meeting is set to be held later this month to discuss offering community shares.
