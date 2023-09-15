Panoramic views of Shrewsbury as historic tower opens
A tower at the top of Shrewsbury's Flaxmill Maltings has been opened up to visitors.
It is famous for being the first iron-framed building in the world, using techniques which would later pave the way for the first sky-scrapers.
The site is being restored by Historic England and four of the eight listed buildings are now complete.
It plans to start guided tours of the Jubilee Tower, which was built in 1897.
The tower was constructed when the site was converted from a Flaxmill to a Barley Maltings.
Germinated barley was taken to the top and dropped down a steep chute into the kiln, where it was roasted to make malt barley for brewing beer.
It got its name because a ceremonial function was held there, honouring Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee of that year.
Visitors to the tower will get a view across Shrewsbury and will learn about the site's development and its future.
The tours will start on 20 September.
