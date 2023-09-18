Dylan Price: Hit-and-run family desperate for answers two years on
The family of a hit-and-run victim are pleading for answers two years after his death in Shropshire.
Dylan Price, 17, was found in the early hours of 19 September in 2021 on the B4385 Brampton Road, Bishop's Castle.
His mother Louise Bristow is desperate for answers, including what happened during a two-hour time gap.
"Somebody said they saw him cross the road at 02:30 GMT but he wasn't found until 04:45 GMT on that road," she said.
"It's like somebody knows something that we don't and he was our son...it's really hurtful because as a community everybody knows everybody," she added.
Det Insp Jo Delahay, of West Mercia Police, has been working on the case for two years and said there is currently no fresh information.
"Somebody must have known what happened to Dylan, Bishop's Castle is a small knit community and there must be someone who is carrying that with them, we'd very much like to speak to them or anyone with information from that night," Ms Delahay said.
Izzy and Livvi Price recalled the day they found out what happened to their little brother.
"I had to ring my sister and tell her because she was on holiday. That was the worst thing," Livvi said.
Izzy said: "We had to travel back an hour-and-a-half in the car knowing what had gone on knowing what we were coming home to but without any answers and since then we've had no more answers."
Dylan's post-mortem showed he had suffered a serious head injury.
His family said his injuries, which were consistent to being hit by a vehicle, were so bad they were advised not to see him.
With Mrs Bristow currently undergoing chemotherapy, she says all her family want is closure, adding her granddaughter wants to become a detective when she is older to work out what happened.
"His niece was his world and she's coming up seven now and she talks about Dylan so so much.
"We just want answers, we really do, and like I say, my granddaughter is asking for answers," Mrs Bristow said.
"A seven-year-old shouldn't have to go through that, none of us should".
