Oakengates swimming pool to close for 10 months
A swimming pool will close later in September for 10 months to allow maintenance and energy-saving work to take place.
Essential work at Oakengates Leisure Centre, Telford, includes replacing external windows and work to the swimming pool tank.
The centre's gym facility is due to be closed until January.
The sports hall, studio, 3G pitch, track and tennis centre will remain open.
Oakengates swimming pool is to be shut from 25 September as part of the £2.1m project and set to reopen next July.
Gym equipment will be available at the adjacent tennis centre from 2 October.
Telford & Wrekin Council is carrying out work on its sites as part of its commitment to becoming carbon neutral by 2030.
The thermal fabric of the Oakengates building and pool roof will be 'upgraded' to decrease heat loss as part of the changes.
Cabinet member for climate action and leisure Carolyn Healy said work would move the building from having an energy performance certificate from C to B.
"It's still not an A, but leisure centres are quite challenging with the build and the fact that pool are very energy intensive," she added.
