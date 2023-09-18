Conservation work at Telford 'jewel in the crown' habitat
Conservation work to restore a nationally important wildlife habitat in Shropshire is set to get under way.
Muxton Marsh, a site of special scientific interest, is a "jewel in the crown" at Granville Local Nature Reserve in Telford, the council said.
But marshland within the 73,000 sqm area has been invaded by willow which will be removed after permission from Natural England.
Visitors are asked to be aware of the work which begins this week.
Telford and Wrekin councillor Carolyn Healy, cabinet member for climate action, green spaces, heritage and and leisure said: "Muxton Marsh is the jewel in the crown of Granville Local Nature Reserve and home to valuable wildlife habitats.
"However, the spread of willow trees is threatening the marshland and the plants and animals living there. So, we need to remove the willow to restore the fen and protect wildlife."
Large machinery will be on site cutting the trees as part of vital conservation work, she added.
