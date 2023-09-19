Women bitten on nose and cheek in attack in Ironbridge
Police are appealing for information after a woman was bitten on her cheek and a second on her nose in an unprovoked attack in Shropshire.
The pair were assaulted between 19:00 and 19:30 BST on the Wharfage in Ironbridge on 2 September, West Mercia Police said.
The women suffered serious injuries in the incident, the force added.
Det Con Tom Rogers said they would like to hear from people who stepped in to separate those involved.
