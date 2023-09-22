Severn Valley Railway announces Network Rail partnership
- Published
A heritage railway is to work in partnership with Network Rail to share expertise and resources.
Severn Valley Railway, which runs trains between Kidderminster and Bridgnorth, said it would receive spare materials, trackside equipment and track components.
In exchange, Network Rail will be able to train its teams on the railway.
The Severn Valley Railway said it would create "significant savings" at a time of rising costs and reduced income.
The railway said this contract was the first of its kind in Britain and could become a model for other heritage railways to adopt.
In the last year the Severn Valley Railway has announced redundancies and a £1.5m "survival" appeal because of financial pressures.
In August it sold one of its popular steam locomotives to help secure its financial future.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk