Trains between Hereford and Shrewsbury cancelled as track work overruns
- Published
Passengers have been warned no trains are running between Shrewsbury and Hereford after track work overran.
The line has been closed while engineering works took place through the Dinsdale tunnels, but services were set to resume on Friday.
However, Transport for Wales (TfW) said work had overrun and advised people to only travel if "essential" as there was a limited rail replacement service.
It also advised passengers to seek alternative routes.
TfW said other operators were accepting tickets, including Cross Country, West Midlands Railway and Great Western Railway.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.