Shrewsbury death: Police seek person who noticed unresponsive man
A member of the public who raised concerns about a man who died after being found unresponsive could be a "key witness", police have said.
The 43-year-old was found near shops on Pensfold, Shrewsbury, on Thursday afternoon and died later in hospital.
West Mercia Police said it wanted to speak to the person who stopped a passer-by, who had first aid experience, and asked them to help.
Det Insp Richard Davies said the person was being treated "as a key witness".
