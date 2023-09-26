Three charged in connection with Telford death inquiry
Three people have been charged with perverting the course of justice during the investigation into the death of a grandfather.
Antony Wootton, 41, was found dead in a car park in Gresley Close in Woodside, Telford on 17 July.
Ashley Harris, 31, of Armstrong Close, Telford, has denied his murder and faces trial in January.
West Mercia Police said three women have now been charged in connection with the investigation.
Julie Allie, 37, of Armstrong Close, Kimberley Juru, 37, of Armstrong Close and Andrea Edge, 48, of Newcomen Way, all in Telford, have been charged with committing an act, or series of acts, with intent to pervert the course of public justice.
Ms Allie has also been charged with assisting an offender.
They are due to appear at Telford Magistrates' Court on 3 October.
