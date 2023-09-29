Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre sees boost in visitors
A tourist attraction in south Shropshire has seen visitors numbers rise back to pre-pandemic levels.
Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre, in Craven Arms, features an exhibition dedicated to the local landscape.
Set in the Shropshire Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, the centre also includes an orchard and the 30-acre Onny Meadows, alongside a cafe and gift shop.
Manager Grant Wilson said it had been a "cracking summer" despite the weather.
"Our visitor numbers are creeping up, and certainly we're ahead of where we were prior to Covid, which is a really important milestone for us," he said.
Mr Wilson said there were also plans to build a wetland on the site, including a bird hide and horticultural project area.
The centre has been operated by charity Grow, Cook, Learn, since it was handed over by the council in 2014.
Ownership of the building was transferred to the charity from housing firm, Connexus, six months ago.
Mr Wilson said the team were "really focused" on the visitor experience and had welcomed local people, as well as tourists.
An apple fun day, on Saturday, is the latest in a series of events organised at the discovery centre.
Cookery demonstrations, walking tours of the orchard and craft sessions to make bird feeders, are all set to take place, alongside other activities.
