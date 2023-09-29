Shrewsbury to Hereford rail link reopens after tunnel work
Overrunning work on the railway between Shrewsbury and Hereford has been completed.
Network Rail has apologised for disruption during the closure of Dinmore Tunnel, which began on 12 September.
The line between Shrewsbury and Hereford fully reopened on Friday morning.
The rail firm said replacing track, drainage and stone in the tunnel would improve the reliability of journeys.
Network Rail project director Brian Paynter said: "The next time we return to renew this stretch of track, we expect it to be around the tunnel's 200th anniversary in 2053."
There would be some follow-up engineering work in Dinmore Tunnel on Saturday nights until 19 November, Network Rail added.
