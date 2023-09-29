Telford Princess Royal Hospital closes kitchen over Raac concerns
Telford's Princess Royal Hospital has closed its kitchen and restaurant after the discovery of potentially unsafe concrete.
Warnings over reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) have seen 174 schools across England close buildings.
The material is less durable than standard concrete.
The hospital trust said safety was paramount and alternative arrangements had been made to continue providing meals for patients and staff.
"We are working closely with NHS England and following expert advice from the Institution of Structural Engineers to manage the Raac at PRH safely, including daily inspections by our Estates team," Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust said.
It is not the first hospital to be affected by Raac, with Crewe's Leighton Hospital saying in May that it had cost £55m to date to prop up buildings.
The lightweight material has a limited life span and is susceptible to structural failure when exposed to moisture.
Additional evidence over its limited durability emerged earlier this month, just before the new school term.
