Oswestry railway station to undergo extensive repairs
- Published
A grade II listed heritage railway station is set for extensive repairs.
Scaffolding has been erected around the Cambrian Heritage Railways building in Oswestry to stabilise the station after years of neglect.
The improvements are designed to ensure long-term use for the site.
Dean Carroll, from Shropshire Council, said the repairs would safeguard the future of the building and ensure the public were kept safe.
Specialists are due to work on the site after contractors were unable to find a short-term restoration solution.
The council, which took on ownership earlier this year, is to work with Cambrian Heritage Railways, Oswestry Town Council, the Future Oswestry Group and conservation experts to agree a programme of repairs.
Funding is being sought to support future improvement works.
