Plans to renovate landmark town centre building
Plans have been submitted to renovate a landmark town centre building in a bid to boost the local retail offer.
Funding for Telford & Wrekin Council's plan for 1 Walker Street in Wellington was secured under the national Towns Fund initiative.
The project means current tenants, Age UK, will have to relocate while work takes place.
Telford's Towns Fund Board said the plan was part of a number of schemes to "invigorate the local economy".
The building, which was first occupied by the Wellington YMCA in 1913 and previously hosted a World Snooker championship game, would be preserved, the council said.
It added the development would be "sympathetic to the history of the building and its surrounding area".
Under the proposals, the upper floors would be renovated to provide new homes for rent, with the ground floor refurbished and providing a "commercial opportunity".
The authority said the refurbishment would require the building to be vacant and it was working with Age UK to find alternative premises in Wellington, with work not planned to start until early spring 2024.
'Reshape the retail landscape'
The council added the project would continue the revitalisation of Wellington town centre's retail sector and link with both the authority's Pride in Our High Streets initiative and Levelling Up funding secured from government.
Graham Wynn, chair of Telford's Towns Fund Board, said: "The Wellington Towns Fund project underscores our commitment to transforming this town into a thriving and vibrant community.
"This strategic investment will not only reshape the retail landscape but also invigorate the local economy, creating opportunities for all."
